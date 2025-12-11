Virginia Beach copper theft causes outages, over $1M in damages to Verizon

Over $1 million in losses have been reported as dozens of pieces of equipment that provide internet and telephone services to people in Virginia Beach were damaged or destroyed, according to court records.

Police records indicate people are trying to steal copper for money, and Verizon says it's a dangerous crime that threatens public safety.

Court records outline that since June, Verizon has been receiving calls about boxes called pedestals being broken into throughout Virginia Beach.

These pedestals contain wires that run underground for internet and phone service. There have been 72 Verizon pedestals damaged with copper stolen from them throughout the city, with an estimated loss to Verizon of over $1 million, according to the records.

"When Verizon comes in and says, ‘we've lost a million dollars’, that's going to get the court's attention," said Sonny Stallings, a legal analyst.

Virginia Beach police started investigating by obtaining security videos and interviewing people at a local scrap metal facility, which led police to the arrest of 49-year-old Kenneth Crevoisier and 57-year-old George Milburn.

Records indicate that on four dates in November, Crevoisier sold a total of over 135 pounds of copper to a local scrap metal recycling facility.

Using information from his phone, investigators connected three spots where customers reported outages, and data showed his phone had been in the same area.

Google searches on Crevoisier's phone allegedly showed "Are copper telephone lines still in use," "Are copper landlines still active" and other related searches.

Text messages he allegedly sent identified the neighborhood next to Lidl on Holland Road as a hot spot for boxes.

Court records state there are possibly others involved in a copper theft ring.

Stallings says the people responsible could face jail time.

"Those responsible are not just causing monetary damage to the phone company, but interrupting people's lives," Stallings said.

Verizon says this type of crime threatens the entire community and issued us the following statement:

"The vandalism and theft of copper and fiber optic cables is a serious and escalating threat to critical communications infrastructure. The impact of network vandalism is a public safety crisis that actively destabilizes the infrastructure our communities rely on. A severed connection in an emergency—such as a house fire, medical crisis, or wildfire evacuation—can prevent residents from receiving crucial alerts or dialing 911.

Beyond direct service disruptions, these attacks compromise the vital connectivity essential for healthcare networks (affecting patient care and telemedicine) and transportation systems (airports, railways, and highways). In addition to a number of theft deterrent practices, Verizon is working tirelessly alongside law enforcement and city officials, but a multifaceted approach involving legislative action, industry accountability, and enhanced collaboration is necessary to effectively deter this crime. We encourage all citizens to report tips to local law enforcement."

A person at the scrap metal facility who didn't want to be identified said Crevoisier had previously been temporarily banned and is now banned again. They said the cost of copper can fluctuate daily. They said at the time of our conversation they were buying copper for $4 a pound.

Court records state that fixing a pedestal can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $125,000.

"Where there's money, they will be thieves," Stallings said.

Crevoisier denied stealing from the boxes during his interview with authorities and said he was searching for those things on Google because he was interested in subcontracting for them, according to court records.

Both suspects have been charged with petit larceny and intentionally damaging property and have court at the end of January.