Norfolk police recruit charged in phone scheme, but his lawyer says he was a victim too

A Norfolk police recruit was arrested in connection with a phone scam but his lawyer says he was manipulated by criminals who asked to used his phone.

Norfolk Police Keontay Britt, 21, was employed as a Norfolk police recruit from April 5 to August 12, 2025. He was arrested August 8th on grand larceny and fraud charges in Suffolk, according to court records.

His name now appears on a Virginia Department of Justice master decertification list for officers that have faced issues with misconduct.

The case stems from a phone scam that Suffolk Police warned about in August, saying they had seen an uptick in suspects asking victims to use their phones before transferring money from Navy Federal mobile apps. Three people were wanted in connection with the crimes, including Britt.

Defense attorney Andrew Protogyrou said his client was approached by suspects who asked to use his phone to avoid detection and explained what happened.

"The mechanics of it would be that they use Britt's phone to transfer it out, but he gets no money out of it, it goes directly to them," said Protogyrou, Britt's attorney. "It's almost as if Britt's phone is the vehicle behind it so that they can get the money. Britt got nothing out of this at all, except the aggravation and having to post bail."

Protogyrou said Britt is a victim rather than a perpetrator.

"They're professionals and they know what they're doing when they approach people like Mr. Britt and others," Protogyrou said.

The phone scam has been a persistent problem in Hampton Roads. Federal prosecutors have outlined 500 victim reports in the region since 2023 and indicted 10 people in a separate case.

In September WTKR interviewed Detective James Chapman with Suffolk Police Department as he described how the scam typically works.

"The offenders are locating unsuspecting victims in parking lots and at that point, they'll approach the victims, it's usually a car and solicit information from them. 'Can you tell me where this is or something along those lines,'" Chapman said.

He and other law enforcement have explained that once they get their hands on the phone, the take out personal loans, transfer money into other accounts or access the victims money any way they can.

Victims of these crimes are sometimes forced to pay back loans they didn't take out after handing their phone over to strangers who claim they need help.

Britt has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 22. His attorney expects the charges will ultimately be dismissed once the investigation concludes.

"We expect in time that once they've had a chance to conclude their total investigation of this, that the matter against Mr. Britt will ultimately be Nolle processed or dismissed," Protogyrou said.

The other two suspects in this case are expected in court in early 2026.

