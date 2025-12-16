VB delegate sponsors bill to make geriatric parole tougher for certain violent criminals

A Virginia Beach delegate has announced she will sponsor legislation known as "Lexie's Law" that would make certain violent criminals ineligible for geriatric parole hearings.

Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata said she will patron the bill during the upcoming legislative session after hearing from families who say the current system forces them to relive trauma annually.

The proposed law stems from the case of Lexie Walters, who was brutally murdered by James King in 2020. King received two life sentences, but just five months later, the Virginia Parole Board notified Walters' sister Marie Jones that King was eligible for a parole hearing under the state's geriatric conditional release program.

"It's opening up that wound every single time and nobody going forward should have to endure that trauma," Jones said. "Just have those wounds opened every year or every three years — nobody should have to go through that."

Under Virginia's current law, inmates must be at least 65 years old with five years served, or 60 with 10 years served, to be considered annually for geriatric conditional release. Cases can also get deferred for three years. Those with a class one felony are excluded from consideration, but many violent crimes are class two felonies.

Jones has been advocating for Lexie's Law and started a support group for other victim's families facing similar situations online.

"To hear the outcry, to hear the heartfelt pain that they go through and we are all fighting together now," Jones said.

Tata released the following statement:

“I am proud to patron Lexie’s Law this upcoming session because no family should have to go through what Lexie’s family did. I stand with victims like Lexie and their families.

After Lexie’s brutal murder and the ensuing trial, her family was met with the possibility that her killer could be released less than a year after his sentencing due to a geriatric release law. My bill will expand the list of disqualifying offenses for geriatric release to include murder, rape, and other felony sexual assaults, acts of terrorism, felony stalking, and robbery/carjacking. Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth will be safer when murderers like James King remain behind bars.”

Jones expressed relief about the legislative support.

"I'm ecstatic. This has been a long time coming," she said. "I can see a light at the end of the tunnel."

King's parole was denied and deferred for three years.

Jones said the proposed law would only impact future cases.

"I don't want any other family members to go through what we have already gone through," Jones said.

Jones lives daily with the pain of losing her sister, especially during the holidays.

"It's one day at a time sometimes one hour at a time and it's the holidays so it's even more heartbreaking. It's more of a struggle," she said.