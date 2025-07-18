Pile-driving begins for Elbow Road bridge construction in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction of Elbow Road in Virginia Beach is progressing well — specifically, the foundation for the future bridge has started to be put in place.

Recently, crews put up a test fitting piling that's been sent over 100 feet into the ground. This will help crews gauge the load-carrying performance for the future bridge, among other design tests for the foundation.

Neighbors will begin, or have already begun, to notice noises and vibrations stemming from the construction work.

"If you're nearby, some of the homes will actually feel the vibrations going on, and it will be very regular and rhythmic. So as well with the noise, people will feel it if they are nearby," said Dustin Kwok with the City of Virginia Beach.

The city says it is monitoring the vibrations through sensors during the course of the project to ensure homes in the area are protected.

The piling work is expected to go on until the end of the year. Once the bridge is finally put in, the city of Virginia Beach will put in a traffic shift.