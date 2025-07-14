Georgia man gets 275 days in April VB Oceanfront incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Georgia man has been sentenced on multiple charges, including firearms-related offenses, more than three months after VBPD heard shots fired at the Oceanfront near a large crowd, leading to his arrest.

Previous coverage: 19-year-old Georgia man facing firearm charges following VB Oceanfront incident

19-year-old Georgia man facing firearm charges following VB Oceanfront incident

Xavier Gatling was sentenced to serve 275 days, prosecutors say. In addition to charges of reckless handling of a firearm, concealed carry and carrying in certain localities, Gatling was also found guilty of obstruction of justice, drinking in public, public intoxication and underage possession of alcohol.

The charges stem from the night of April 5, when police say they were "dealing with" a crowd of roughly 200 to 300 teens and young adults in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police say around 11 p.m., they heard shots fired and ended up chasing Gatling. They arrested him and recovered a firearm.

Watch related: Virginia Beach police chief talks potential curfew amid Oceanfront crime concerns

Virginia Beach police chief talks potential curfew amid Oceanfront crime concerns

Gatling was previously facing a possession of marijuana charge, but prosecutors say that was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This year, Virginia Beach police have responded to a handful of chaotic nights at the Oceanfront. During "Spring Break Weekend" later in April, police made over 50 arrests and confiscated at least 28 guns.

Watch related: 50+ arrested at Oceanfront during chaotic 'Spring Break Weekend,' VBPD says

50+ arrested at Oceanfront during chaotic 'Spring Break Weekend:' VBPD

VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate recently shared that compared to last year, overall violent crime is down in the city as a whole, but it's up in the Oceanfront area. He says people are still acting carelessly despite a significant police presence at the Oceanfront, and shared some potential ways to deter violence. Some of the recommendations included increased parking rates similar to those in Miami, as well as a midnight curfew.