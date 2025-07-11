Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia plans on new home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Plans are underway for a new home for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & Eastern Shore near the Landstown area of Virginia Beach.

The proposed site, located behind a wooded area on Dam Neck Road near Monet Drive, aims to address the growing demand for food assistance in our region.

Christopher Tan, with the Foodbank, explained that the organization’s current facility on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk has served them well for nearly 30 years.

However, as demand continues to rise—particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic—Tan stated that a larger space is necessary.

"The need is growing for sure. We are seeing the highest numbers we've encountered, including during COVID," Tan said. "We know that with funding cuts, the need will likely increase in the future."

To better serve the community and its volunteers, the Foodbank has purchased land for the new facility.

What's planned includes a walking trail for volunteers and a garden for educational use.

On Wednesday, the organization presented its plans to the planning commission for rezoning the property, although the proposal faced some opposition from neighbors.

Edward Heath, a nearby resident, expressed his concerns, stating, "It's a concern for me, and it's a concern for a number of my neighbors."

Heath's backyard would face the new Foodbank campus. He supports the Foodbank's mission but is worried about the potential increase in traffic.

"I'm concerned about the traffic that will be out here," Heath said. "I'm concerned about the safety for the children and so forth."

Tan said a tree buffer would be established between the neighborhoods and the facility.

He also noted that food delivery trucks would only operate during normal business hours.

"We know that going into a neighborhood means we have to be good neighbors, and we will do that for sure," Tan said.

The Foodbank currently serves as a distribution center for its partners, who directly assist the community; individuals do not go to the Foodbank themselves.

Tan said space to move is limited in Norfolk and emphasized that their commitment to Norfolk transcends their physical location.

"Our commitment to Norfolk is not in this building; our commitment to Norfolk is to the citizens and neighbors we serve every day, and nothing is going to change," he said.

The Planning Commission has approved the rezoning, but it still requires a final vote from the city council.

Tan said if approved, they will begin a capital campaign to fundraise for the $25 million project, which already has secured some funding.