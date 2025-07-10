Virginia State Police investigating shooting on I-64 near Greenbrier Parkway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on I-64 after receiving a call from a driver alleging that someone shot at their vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The driver called police around 3:54 p.m., claiming that someone shot at their vehicle as they were heading westbound on I-64, police shared. The alleged shooting occurred near Greenbrier Parkway, located at the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake city line.

Police say those in the area are not in danger because it was a singular event.

News 3 will provide updates as new information comes in.