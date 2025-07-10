Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia State Police investigating shooting on I-64 near Greenbrier Parkway

Top Stories: Thursday, July 10
Virginia State Police
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on I-64 after receiving a call from a driver alleging that someone shot at their vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The driver called police around 3:54 p.m., claiming that someone shot at their vehicle as they were heading westbound on I-64, police shared. The alleged shooting occurred near Greenbrier Parkway, located at the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake city line.

Police say those in the area are not in danger because it was a singular event.

News 3 will provide updates as new information comes in.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway