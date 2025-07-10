Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver charged with DUI after hitting construction worker in work zone: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A construction worker is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in an active work zone, according to Virginia State Police.

Anthony Jones, 55, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, DUI/maiming, refusal, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, and no insurance, according to VSP.

Around 11:57 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound near Indian River Road. Based on initial gatherings, Jones entered into a coned-off area of I-64 while traveling eastbound. VSP says 44-year-old Steven Hagee was cutting concrete when he was struck by Jones' vehicle.

