Norfolk man killed by wrong-way driver on London Bridge Road: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver died after he was hit by a car that was going the wrong way on London Bridge Road overnight Wednesday, Virginia Beach police say.

This happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 600 block of London Bridge Road.

Police say Erwin Marroquin-Herrera, 26, of Virginia Beach was driving the wrong way on the road when he hit another car.

The driver of the car that was hit did not survive, police say. He's been identified as Steven White II, 37, of Norfolk.

Marroquin-Herrera and a passenger in his car were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Marroquin-Herrera is charged with manslaughter, DUI (first offense) and two counts of possession of fictitious identification.

This incident is being investigated by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 757-385-4606 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.