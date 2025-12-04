Hampton Roads faith communities unite to support those isolated during holidays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the holiday season approaches, more than 1,200 incapacitated adults across Hampton Roads who lack family support are finding hope through an unprecedented interfaith collaboration that ensures no one celebrates alone.

Jewish Family Service of Tidewater serves as court-appointed guardian for these incapacitated adults — individuals living throughout the region who often have no family, no support, and no holiday celebration without help from neighbors of all faiths working together.

For the past eight years, Saint Stephen Catholic Church in Great Bridge has partnered with the Jewish organization to fill a Wish Tree with hundreds of gift bags, creating a powerful example of different faiths uniting to serve the same community.

"JFS now takes care of them. They take care of 1,200 people," said Carol Ehrbar from Saint Stephen Catholic Church.

The church's Knights of Columbus consistently contribute to the effort each year.

"The Knights of Columbus always take 20 names every year and they do the bags and bring them into us," Ehrbar said.

This interfaith partnership demonstrates how religious communities across Hampton Roads set aside differences to focus on what matters most — caring for vulnerable neighbors. This year's need is higher than usual, and volunteers say every donated item represents someone who would otherwise go without.

"325 and I'm missing only 125 right now," Ehrbar said.

The collaboration extends beyond churches, with local partners like Altmeyer Funeral Home joining the mission to ensure incapacitated adults in the community receive warm holiday meals — proof that helping neighbors transcends religious boundaries.

"We're privileged to contribute to the Helping Hearts Holiday Project and help sponsor the meals," said Jimmy Altmeyer from Altmeyer Funeral Home.

Behind the scenes, volunteers from different faith backgrounds donate hours and hand-crafted items, showing how communities of all beliefs can come together for those who have no one else.

"I wanted to do something meaningful even though I don't participate with the clients, I help people that do," said volunteer Patricia Mellor.

JFS says the incapacitated adults they serve come from all backgrounds across Hampton Roads — Christians, Jews, and other faiths — all depending on this interfaith network for support during the holidays.

"All of our clients are incapacitated individuals adjudicated by the circuit court unable to make decisions for themselves," said Dorothy Salomonsky from Jewish Family Service.

One of the most anticipated moments each season is a holiday outing to Cinema Café, where volunteers from different religious communities ensure local incapacitated adults get a rare day of joy.

"We always pick a fun holiday movie they get lunch, popcorn, a drink, and they watch something really fun," Salomonsky said.

"It's really nice to see the joy on their faces they know they're going to be well taken care of," said Heather Spivey from Cinema Café.

For many incapacitated adults in the community, this interfaith collaboration isn't just a holiday tradition — it's proof that when different beliefs unite around compassion, no one has to celebrate alone.

JFS is still collecting gifts and donations, which can be dropped off in the box outside of Jewish Family Services.