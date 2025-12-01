8 cars damaged in fire at Virginia Beach Checkered Flag body shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several cars were damaged when a fire broke out at a Checkered Flag location in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon, according to VB Fire.

Fire officials are not sure what caused the fire, but said that a total of eight cars were damaged: six were on fire and two damaged due to high heat.

Officials responded just after 5 a.m. to the Checkered Flag BMW and body shop location in the 5200 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, VB Fire said.