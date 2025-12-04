Sentara Virginia Beach mechanic's 40-year art legacy brings holiday joy to patients, families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An artist who's been bringing joy to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for almost 40 years will soon be ending his time there.

Anthony White, a mechanic at the hospital, brings the halls to life as an artist. Every year during the holidays, White sets up festive displays in high-traffic areas, particularly near the main elevator by the cafeteria. He says he's been working on this year's murals since February.

He says after all these years, he just wants to make a difference for those at the hospital.

"I'm trying to impact other lives through my work, I'm trying to make a change," White says.

He plans to retire next year and might come back to do one more mural, but he's still unsure.

Regardless of if he returns next holiday season, White has had a huge impact on many of our neighbors' lives throughout the decades. In fact, we've even honored him as one of our News 3 Everyday Heroes!

You can learn more about White's impact by watching our previous coverage in the video below.