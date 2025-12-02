Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man injured after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left a man seriously injured.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 5300 block of Glenville Circle. The call came in just before 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the victim’s name or details on possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1‑888‑LOCK‑U‑UP.

