Virginia Beach Oceanfront vigil marks four years of war in Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On a chilly Friday night, with waves crashing behind the King Neptune statue at 31st Street, dozens gathered in candlelight to mark four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Members of Hampton Roads’ Ukrainian community stood shoulder to shoulder, holding candles in the ocean air as prayers were offered and the names of loved ones still in Ukraine were read aloud.

“Tonight, we gather in candlelight, not in darkness, but in remembrance,” said Dr. Anna Makhorkina, president of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association.

The vigil commemorated the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion, which began Feb. 24, 2022, when Russian forces, under President Vladimir Putin, launched what Ukraine and its allies have called an unprovoked attack.

“Four years of brutal war, four years of shattered cities, broken families and unbearable loss — but also four years of courage the world will never forget,” Makhorkina said.

Organizers described the gathering as a tribute to those who have died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“We stand here to honor the fallen — the soldiers, volunteers, journalists, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who gave their lives defending freedom,” Makhorkina said. “They did not choose war. They chose dignity. They chose sovereignty.”

Many in attendance have family members still living in Ukraine, making the anniversary deeply personal.

“Their sacrifice is not abstract. It is deeply personal,” Makhorkina said. “Each name represents a universe of love, of dreams unfinished, of families forever changed.”

Ukraine repelled initial Russian assaults on key regions and has reclaimed some territory since 2022. But four years into the war, fighting continues along the front lines. Peace negotiations, largely brokered by the European Union and the United States, have stalled, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to concede territory to Russia.

Still, those gathered Friday night said their resolve has not wavered.

“Even in grief, we do not stand defeated,” Makhorkina said. “The light we hold tonight represents something stronger than aggression. It represents truth over propaganda, humanity over brutality, freedom over tyranny.”