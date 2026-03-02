Volunteers install 900 ft of sand fencing in VB to protect the local habitat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Volunteers gathered to restore the sand fence at Crab Creek by Virginia Beach’s Lynnhaven Boat Ramp on Sunday.

Held in partnership with ASEZ WAO and the Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Department, the event brought together 80 volunteers to install 900 feet of sand fencing. ASEZ WAO says sand fencing protects the local habitat in promoting dune growth and reducing shoreline erosion.

“Picking up debris and trash and installing the sand fence to make sure the shoreline is preserved and that we’re stabilizing the area is critically important and the efforts of the ASEZ WAO volunteers are greatly appreciated,” said Virgina Beach City Council Councilmember, Joashua Schulman.

ASEZ WAO said the ecosystem protection efforts and cleanup are part of their global Green Earth Project, an initiative that aims to restore urban and natural areas, reduce greenhouse gas emissions through eco-friendly actions, and raise awareness about the importance of protecting terrestrial ecosystems.