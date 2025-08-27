Dozens show up for town hall to discuss Virginia Beach's 10-1 voting system referendum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another step is being taken in the years-long saga over the change to the city of Virginia Beach’s voting system.

“This is not a partisan issue," said Virginia State Sen. Aaron Rouse, who covers part of Virginia Beach.

Tuesday night, dozens of Virginia Beach residents showed up to what was billed as a non-partisan town hall bringing together political leaders from both sides of the aisle to discuss the 10-1 voting system referendum that will go before city voters in November.

“[The] 10-1 [voting system] doesn’t guarantee that things will be better, but it creates the opportunity that they can be," former Virginia Beach City Council Member John Moss said.

In the 10-1 system, 10 city council members are elected, one per voting district, with only voters living in each district able to vote for candidates running to represent that district.

One mayor is elected to represent the entire city with every voter getting to vote on the mayoral candidates.

The city has been using this system since 2022 in response to a court ruling in 2021. That's when a federal judge ruled the voting system the city had been using up to that point was unconstitutional because it wasn’t fair.

In the old 7-3-1 system, voters would choose an official to represent the area they live in as well as three council members and a mayor at-large.

Some felt that disenfranchised minority communities in the city and gave power to people with money and influence. In 2023, Virginia Beach City Council voted to officially adopt the 10-1 system.

A circuit court judge later ruled that wasn't legal because that's not what's in the city's charter.

In 2024 and 2025, legislation passed in the Virginia General Assembly to change Virginia Beach’s city charter to allow the city to use the 10-1 voting system. That legislation was vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin., citing ongoing lawsuits that had been filed over the voting system change.

In 2025, Virginia Beach City Council voted to let voters decide in the November 2025 election what system they want to use.

“It’s been said over and over again that under the 10-1 system that the Virginia Beach City Council is the most diverse that it’s been in its history and that’s a fact," Virginia Beach City Council Member Jennifer Rouse said.

No one at the town hall spoke in opposition to the 10-1 system, but as News 3 has reported in October 2024 some residents spoke out against it at a City Council meeting, citing the charter issue.

“The charter has never been changed. The city charter is the constitution of Virginia Beach. It takes precedence," one man said.

Tuesday's town hall was organized by a group called Yes for Virginia Beach. According to the group’s website, it’s “a bipartisan coalition of leaders, neighbors, and community organizations fighting for fair representation.”

News 3 will follow through with what voters decide in November.