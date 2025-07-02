Court rules Virginia Beach 10-1 voting system ordinance void

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A circuit court judge ruled Monday that an ordinance passed by the Virginia Beach City Council in 2023, which changed the city’s voting system to a 10-1 format, is void.

The 10-1 election system has been a contentious issue in Virginia Beach for some time. Under the new system, residents vote for one city council member who represents their area, along with one mayor at-large.

The same system is used to elect officials for the city's school board.

During Monday's court hearing, plaintiffs argued that the ordinance was invalid and that the city was not entitled to implement the change. The judge determined that the change is void because the General Assembly did not vote to amend the city's charter, which puts the city at a 7-3-1 model.

Under this model, voters would choose an official to represent the area they live in, as well as three council members at-large and a mayor at-large.

Despite this ruling, voters will still decide on the future of the election system in a referendum during the November ballot.

The options presented to voters include maintaining the 10-1 system or reverting to a 7-3-1 model.

Dr. Eric Claville, a legal and political analyst, stated, "If the people of Virginia Beach vote to allow the 10-1 system to be their system, which aligns with the Voting Rights Act, then I believe that will be the end of it. The charter has changed, and the process in the General Assembly will go through its process. However, if the people of Virginia Beach vote for the 7-3-1, I think it will face another challenge."

The city’s attorney confirmed that those elected through the 10-1 process in prior elections were validly and lawfully elected to their positions.

According to the city, although the redistricting ordinance was struck down in the court, it made clear that the effect of its order is prospective only.

The court has deferred any remedy until after the referendum election in November.