Dominion Energy crews prepare for power outages ahead of Hurricane Erin

Dominion Energy crews are prepared to work around the clock as Hurricane Erin approaches our area.

Officials with Dominion Energy said that they have been monitoring the storm for over a week and expect most power outages to occur on Thursday.

Crews are working to reinforce power poles as well as stockpiling equipment in Kitty Hawk, officials stated.

These preparations also take into account the potential flooding from the storm, which will soak the ground and cause trees to fall, damaging power poles and lines, officials said.

Crews are focused on the wind gusts in the coastal regions, specifically Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks, eastern Elizabeth City and the Williamston area, officials shared. They are also monitoring the impacts on Norfolk, Chesapeake, the Peninsula, and the Gloucester area.

Crews with specialized equipment are prepared for whatever comes their way.