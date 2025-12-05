New program pairs seniors, young adults in Hampton Roads to help combat loneliness and isolation

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new effort underway in Hampton Roads to help combat loneliness and isolation in seniors and young adults.

Making silly videos is just one way 22-year-old Carter Scott and 75-year-old Pearl Ross spend time together.

“This experience was kind of an unexpected friendship. I think there has been something special with communicating with people that aren’t my age group," Scott said.

Watch: Hampton Roads faith communities unite to support those isolated during holidays

Hampton Roads faith communities unite to support those isolated during holidays

Scott and Ross are participants in Hello Sunshine, a new program started by Scott’s mother, Jocelyn.

Earlier in the year, Jocelyn, who lives in Hampton, presented her idea for the program to Hampton City Council.

Watch: Jocelyn Scott tells Hampton City Council about Hello Sunshine

Jocelyn Scott tells Hampton City Council about Hello Sunshine

“I would say that it’s an intergenerational connection between seniors, we call them wisers, and young folks in their twenties," Jocelyn explained. "These two groups in particular were chosen because directly after COVID there was a lot of depression, a lot of isolation with seniors. I think that what was missed, though, was that twenty-year-olds were also, in their own way, suffering.”

Watch: Experts warn against using AI for seasonal depression

Expert warns against using AI for seasonal depression, encourages human connection

Starting December 8, two people in their twenties and two seniors will be paired up for four weeks. Monday through Friday, each pair will check on each other via text and then on Saturdays everyone will get together for an activity.

“You just look forward to reaching out to them, exchanging different ideas, give them my wisdom and she gives me some of the hip stuff that’s going on," Ross said. "If she wants to share what's going on in her life or personal life, that's fine. Because sometimes, a lot of them don't want to open up to their parents."

Hello Sunshine has partnered with The Healthy Living Center, a nonprofit in Norfolk that focuses on health and wellness, including healthy cooking and eating.

Watch: Healthy Dude Podcast: What are the best diets & eating habits for long-term health?

Healthy Dude Podcast: What are the best diets & eating habits for long-term health?

The Center’s work will be incorporated into Hello Sunshine.

“Partnership is key to community success. Why this particular partnership is so significant, because it bridges a gap between ages," The Healthy Living Center Founder, Dr. Olivia Newby, said.

Jocelyn hopes to grow the number of participants in future rounds of the program and eventually have area colleges offer the program for a service credit.