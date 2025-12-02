'It gives me a sense of pride:' VPCC student becomes youngest-ever member of Surry County Board of Supervisors

HAMPTON, Va. — Imagine being 19 years old, a college student, and elected as a member of a board of supervisors. That is the reality for 19-year-old Virginia peninsula Community College student Cameron Drew

When Drew is not studying for his classes, you may find him preparing for a Surry County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“It gives me a sense of pride knowing that I’ve done something that hasn’t been done," Drew said.

He is the county’s youngest-ever supervisor, something he said his fellow supervisors appreciate.

“They were excited to get me on the board. They were excited to have someone young as well that can relate a little bit more to the youth," Drew said.

To get elected, he had to defeat incumbent Kenneth Bell, who also happens to be one of his high school teachers and one of his mentors. In an interview with CBS’s Steve Hartman, Bell said he supports Drew.

“You have to be a teacher I think to really know this and to see somebody who you helped shape and mold take this brave step not knowing what's going to happen," Bell said.

Since being elected in November, Drew has also been interviewed by Rev. Al Sharpton on his national TV show.

As if the national attention, college, and being an elected official isn’t enough, he also runs a foundation.

His two main priorities as a supervisor are what he calls opportunities for youth and lowering the real estate and personal property tax rate in the county.

“I always tell other young folks that if you see something, if you see something that is impacting yourself or an entire body of people and you want to change that, be that change," said Drew.

He said working for a state senator and for the campaign of a state delegate helped inspire him to run for public office.

As for what’s next?

“I get this question a whole lot now. I’m really just focused on what I’m doing now. I mean, of course there’s always more work to be done. I’m just taking it day by day, living my life in God’s steps for me," Drew explained. "I know that whatever he has for me is for me and I’m just looking to do the work for my constituents.”