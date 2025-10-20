Healthy Dude Podcast: What are the best diets & eating habits for long-term health?

NORFOLK, Va. — With new fad diets appearing everywhere, it's hard to know what is the best approach to overall health through food.

In the latest episode of the Healthy Dude podcast, Kurt sits down with Sentara registered dietitian Blake Avery and discusses everything from keto to the food pyramid you learned about growing up.

With the holiday season fast approaching, when many tend to forego some of their healthier eating habits, we've got expert tips at the ready to keep you on track.

Blake also discusses with Kurt prebiotics, probiotics, multivitamins, processed vs. ultra-processed foods, and SPOILER ALERT: yes, you do still need five servings of fruits and vegetables per day.

