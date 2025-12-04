Sen. Warner, Kaine respond to new report about Pete Hegseth, ongoing boat strikes in the Caribbean

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are weighing in on some high-profile military action involving local sailors as the action comes under new scrutiny. That action is an attack discussed in a group chat and the ongoing attacks on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

“I called for the Secretary’s removal in the spring, and I think the inspector general’s report validates that even more," said Warner.

Watch: Pentagon watchdog finds Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, AP sources say

Pentagon watchdog finds Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, AP sources say

Warner Thursday, in a regularly-scheduled talk with reporters, referred to a new report about Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sharing in a group chat information about a planned attack on Houthi rebels in March. The attack was to be carried out by pilots from the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

The information was made public because a journalist was unintentionally included in the chat. Warner said the IG report makes clear the information was classified, and Hegseth didn’t go through the proper process to declassify it before sharing.

Watch: 'You deserve better:' Sen. Warner tells families of service members amid Signal controversy

'You deserve better:' Sen. Warner tells families of service members amid Signal controversy

“I think it’s an embarrassment," Warner said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Hegseth said there was no classified information, and the report exonerates him.

No classified information. Total exoneration. Case closed. Houthis bombed into submission. Thank you for your attention to this IG report. https://t.co/eQPO5iPIRc — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 3, 2025

Warner went on to say Hegseth’s involvement with the attacks on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, where thousands of Hampton Roads sailors were deployed as of December, is also concerning.

“It’s outrageous," said Kaine when asked about the IG report.

Kaine shared Warner’s feelings about the report and his concerns about the boat attacks, which are part of the escalating tension between the U.S. and Venezuela.

Watch: White House backs Hegseth amid report of second strike on alleged drug boat

White House backs Hegseth amid report of second strike on alleged drug boat

“Here’s my message to Virginia families: I’m going to do everything I can to stop the U.S. from waging war in or against Venezuela. I think it would be a catastrophic mistake," Kaine explained.

The Senators and other lawmakers were expected to receive a briefing on the boat attacks Thursday from the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command.