'You deserve better:' Sen. Warner tells families of service members amid Signal controversy

NORFOLK, Va. — WTKR News 3 is following through as questions and concerns continue to be raised about U.S. military information shared between senior Trump administration officials on the messaging app, Signal.

As we've has reported, the information about an attack on Houthis was meant to be shared only with defense officials in a group chat but a journalist was added to the group and got the information, too.

Watch: Va. lawmakers sound off on Trump admin's Signal group chat

Tuesday, Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner grilled Trump Administration officials during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Wednesday, Warner held a scheduled talk with reporters and continued to express his frustration with the situation.

With the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed to the area where the attack happened, News 3 asked the Senator what his message is for families in Hampton Roads that may be worried about their sailor’s safety now.

Watch: Sen. Mark Warner offers message to families amid Signal fallout

“My first answer would be ‘You deserve better.' Your sons and daughters deserve better. They deserve a defense structure that realizes that you keep secret information secret because lives could be lost," Warner said.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine also held a scheduled talk with reporters Wednesday.

He called the situation amateurish.

Watch: Sen. Tim Kaine discusses Signal controversy

Wednesday, CBS News reported the Trump Administration was denying information shared in the group chat was classified and rejecting claims the information should have been classified.