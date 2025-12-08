Community gets first look inside new Riverside Smithfield Hospital

SMITHFIELD, Va. — For Carrollton resident Patricia Jezek, routine health care has often meant long drives and long days.

“I spend a lot of time in the ER and inpatient,” Jezek said. “I come in once a year for a CT scan for lung cancer, so they’re keeping track of it.”

On Sunday afternoon, Jezek and Harry Werner joined dozens of neighbors for a community open house at the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital, giving Isle of Wight County residents a first look inside the facility before it opens.

The event offered a “sneak peek” at patient rooms, waiting areas, and key departments as hospital staff walked visitors through what services will soon be available.

For Jezek and Werner, who live near Smithfield in Carrollton, the new location means critical care is finally within a few minutes of home.

Werner said he sometimes drives Jezek to appointments in Norfolk, Newport News or Suffolk.

“It’s like a 25- to 30-minute drive, yeah, if there’s no traffic,” Werner said.

Having a full-service hospital closer to home, he said, will be a major relief.

“This is fantastic, to have this level and variety of care this close to home,” Werner said. “Both of our primary care doctors are Riverside, so you know, it just all comes together perfectly.”

During the open house, families learned about different departments in the hospital, from emergency and inpatient care to specialty services. Children had the opportunity to explore equipment in the Teddy Bear Clinic, ask questions about what doctors do, and get a hands-on feel for how the hospital treats patients.

For Suffolk resident Samantha Fly, the new hospital is an answer to growing demand in the region.

“Other places are crowded, and this one is giving new opportunities for quicker treatment,” Fly said.

Other visitors told News 3 they were impressed by the modern layout and design, calling the facility a major upgrade for the area.

“This is a top-of-the-line hospital, and it is really a blessing to see a hospital in Smithfield,” one attendee said.

For Jezek, the benefits go beyond drive time and medical services.

She said even the small details, like the waiting areas, matter to patients and families who may spend hours at the hospital.

“The better seating for waiting rooms, comfortable,” Jezek said.

As Riverside Smithfield Hospital prepares to open, many in the community say they’re grateful that the care they need will now be much easier and much closer to reach.