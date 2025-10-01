Rapper '23 Brazy' pleads guilty in shooting death of 10-year-old Franklin boy

FRANKLIN, Va. — Tashawnda Drayton, who goes by the alias 23 Brazy, has pleaded guilty second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in 2023, according to the Southampton County circuit court clerk.

Drayton was on the run for months after La'Marj Holden was shot and killed on Aug. 9, 2023.

Watch: How 23 Brazy was found and arrested, according to US Marshals

U.S. Marshals share details on how they arrested Tashawnda Drayton, or '23 Brazy'

Four people, including Drayton, showed up at a man's house in the 300 block of Artis Street, according to Franklin police. Officials say there was an argument between the man and Drayton, ending with Drayton shooting him.

Both the man and La'Marj were taken to the hospital, according to police. The man was treated and released, but La'Marj died from his injuries in the hospital, police say.

Drayton was arrested in June 2024 after a months-long manhunt in the 32000 block of Brookside Drive at Brookside Square Apartments in Boykins — a town in Southampton County about 20 miles outside of Franklin. The U.S. Marshals Service told News 3 that a relative was hiding her.

Drayton was originally charged with first-degree murder in La'Marj's death. News 3 has reached out to confirm why the charges were amended to second-degree murder.