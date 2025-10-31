VDOT completes Nike Park Road extension 6 months ahead of schedule

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Earlier this week, The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the early completion of the Nike Park Road extension project, wrapping up construction six months ahead of schedule.

The newly-opened stretch connects Carrollton Boulevard, near the recently-built Publix, to Reynolds Drive, providing a smoother route for drivers traveling to and from Smithfield.

The $8.35 million project was designed to improve traffic flow and safety in the area. Transportation officials say the new roadway will help reduce congestion and limit the use of smaller neighborhood roads as cut-throughs.

The extension features one lane in each direction, new stop signs near Reynolds Drive, and a traffic signal at Carrollton Boulevard to better manage vehicle movement throughout the corridor. There is also a walking and bike path available for pedestrians.

Originally slated for completion in spring 2026, the project has already opened to traffic. While drivers may still see crews completing final touches, the road is ready for drivers and expected to make commuting in the area easier and safer.