Guidelines for parking, street closures for Norfolk’s race and parade weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk gears up for Race and Parade Weekend — including the highly anticipated Grand Illumination Parade — city officials are preparing for large crowds, busy streets, and major traffic impacts. Here’s what attendees need to know about parking, road closures, and transportation options before heading downtown:

Parking Changes for the Weekend

If you plan to drive, be aware that normal hourly parking rates — including the usual first two hours free — will not apply during parade weekend.

Saturday Parking (Race and Grand Illumination Parade Day)

$3 parking in all downtown garages from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 parking after 5 p.m.

Sunday Parking (Just the race)

$5 parking from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After 3 p.m., regular hourly rates resume.

City leaders recommend arriving early, as garages are expected to fill quickly.

Street Closures to Expect

Several downtown streets will shut down to accommodate parade staging and the procession itself. Some closures may begin as early as noon on Saturday.

Roads affected include:



Park Avenue (from Holt Street to Main Street)

Water Street (from I-264 overpass east to Park Avenue)

Waterside Drive

St. Paul's Boulevard (southbound from City Hall Avenue)

Main Street

Granby Street (from Main Street to Freemason Street)

Boush Street (from Freemason Street to Main Street)

The races cut through streets like Main Street, Dunmore Street and Waterside drive, so expect delays throughout the day, not just in the afternoon and evening.

Public Transportation Options

For those who want to avoid parking altogether, Hampton Roads Transit is offering a convenient alternative.

HRT Special Event Passes

$4 round-trip passes for:

The Tide Light Rail The Elizabeth River Ferry

Children 17 and under ride free with a paying adult.

HRT spokesperson Thomas Becher says transit security will be heightened throughout the weekend. He also emphasized safety in and around light rail areas, noting that last year a pedestrian on a Lime scooter was injured after colliding with a train during parade night.

“We’re going to be in the emergency operations center for the entire event… It’s a great opportunity to remind people to please be safe around the tracks. After the parade, don’t block the tracks, don’t walk on the tracks—let the train do the work to get people out of downtown.”

For more details on parade and race weekend in the Mermaid City, click here.