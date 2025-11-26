Flying vs. driving vs. train: Which travel option saves you the most money?

NORFOLK, Va. — Planning a trip can feel overwhelming when you're trying to find the best price while comparing all your transportation options. I recently compared the costs of flying, driving, and taking the train to help you understand which option might work best for your budget and schedule.

For this comparison, I chose Philadelphia as the destination because it’s close enough for people to drive, but far enough away that travel could take a significant part of the day.

For this report, my travel days are Wednesday, February 11th to the 14th. This timing falls after the holidays and peak travel season and is within the recommended one-to-three-month timeframe for booking flights. Traveling during the week also means more stable prices compared to weekends.

Keep in mind, this report was done in November 2025, so prices may be different when you start your search.

Flying: Fast but pricey

I selected American Airlines out of Norfolk International Airport because it's the only airline offering a nonstop morning option. The first flight departs at 8 a.m., landing in Philadelphia around 9:30 a.m. after a little over an hour in the air.

To keep costs down, I chose basic economy for the round trip. The total cost came to $312.97.

Train travel: Budget-friendly but time-consuming

Amtrak offers train service out of Norfolk with the closest departure time to the flight at 9 a.m. This route requires no train changes but includes several stops along the way.

The train ticket costs $82 ($41 both ways), making it significantly cheaper than flying. However, the journey takes about seven hours, arriving in Philadelphia at 4 p.m.

Driving: Middle ground with considerations

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices are forecast to average just under $3 in February 2026. Edmunds, an online marketplace, and information resource for buying and selling new and used cars, reports that most passenger cars in the United States carry between 12 and 16 gallons of fuel.

Based on driving 277 miles one way to Philadelphia, it would cost about $70 and take between five and six hours. You'll need to factor in traffic, potential parking fees, and wear-and-tear on your vehicle for the round trip.

The bottom line

The three transportation options show a significant price difference. You might be willing to pay more if speed is your priority. With flights, you could potentially use credit card points to reduce costs.

Remember to consider additional expenses like parking fees or food along the way when making your final decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.