Truck driver charged in fiery crash that closed Interstate 95 in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 95 South are closed in Chesterfield County due to a tanker tractor trailer crash.

The crash was reported Tuesday morning at about 6:46 a.m. near the 95-Route 288 interchange, at mile marker 62.8.

"A tanker carrying Lyme went off of the right side of the interstate and behind a jersey wall. The tanker then overturned and caught fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the crash. "The fire occurred underneath the Coxendale Road overpass."

The Coxendale Road bridge was closed as was the southbound Route 288 ramp to southbound I-95 is closed.

Traffic is being detoured at Route 1.

The driver of the tanker trailer, Charles Elliot, 38, of Maryland, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces reckless driving charges. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information or photos to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.