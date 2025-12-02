Rapper '23 Brazy' sentenced to serve 58 years for 2023 shooting that left 10-year-old dead

FRANKLIN, Va. — Tashawnda Drayton, who goes by the alias 23 Brazy, was sentenced to serve 58 years on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the rapper pleaded guilty second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in 2023, as well as other charges, court records state.

Drayton was sentenced to 93 years on numerous charges, including 40 years for second-degree murder. However, suspended time reduces the time she’ll serve to 58 years. She got 15 years suspended on her 20-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, and her 10-year sentences for attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in or at an occupied building were both fully suspended.

Drayton was on the run for months after La'Marj Holden was shot and killed on Aug. 9, 2023.

Four people, including Drayton, showed up at a man's house in the 300 block of Artis Street that day, according to Franklin police. Officials say there was an argument between the man and Drayton, ending with Drayton shooting him. Both the man and La'Marj were taken to the hospital, according to police — the man was treated and released, but La'Marj died from his injuries in the hospital.

Drayton was arrested in June 2024 at the Brookside Square Apartments in Boykins — a town in Southampton County about 20 miles outside of Franklin — after a months-long manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service told News 3 that a relative was hiding her. Drayton was originally charged with first-degree murder in La'Marj's death