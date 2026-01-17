Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brush fire draws 70+ firefighters to Mill Swamp area of Isle of Wight County

Brantley Buzzard
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Fire crews from across Hampton Roads and surrounding areas are battling a brush fire in Isle of Wight County Saturday afternoon, according to county fire officials.

Isle of Wight County Fire Chief G.T. Windley said crews were first called to the fire around 11:20 a.m. Saturday near 10114 Mills Swamp Road.

Approximately 75 firefighters from multiple agencies are responding, including crews from James City County, York County, Suffolk, and Southampton County, Windley said.

The chief said the fire is still burning, but no structures are involved or threatened, and there are no evacuations at this time. The fire is burning primarily through 10- to 30-year-old pine trees.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is assisting with the response and has two plows on scene, working to put containment lines around the fire.

Several viewers sent photos to News 3, showing thick smoke filling the sky as crews continue to battle the flames.

Officials have not released an estimated size of the fire or said what caused it. Crews remain on scene Saturday as containment efforts continue.

