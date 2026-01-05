Riverside Smithfield Hospital set to open, bringing local care to Isle of Wight county

SMITHFIELD, VA. — Residents in Isle of Wight County will soon have expanded access to medical care close to home with the opening of Riverside Smithfield Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The new hospital, operated by Riverside Health, officially opens its doors at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.

The facility is expected to significantly reduce travel times for residents who have long relied on hospitals outside the county for care.

“This is fantastic to have this level and variety of care this close to home,” said Carrollton resident Harry Werner.

Werner and Patricia Jezek said they previously did not live near their doctors and often had to travel for medical services.

Beginning Tuesday, they and others across Isle of Wight County will be able to use Riverside Smithfield as their primary healthcare facility.

The hospital includes a full emergency department, an operating room, an intensive care unit, and 50 inpatient beds. About 300 doctors, nurses, and staff members will work at the facility.

For patients like Jezek, the hospital provides access to specialized care closer to home.

“I spent a lot of time in the ER and inpatient,” Jezek said. “I come in once a year for a CT scan for lung cancer so they’re keeping track of it.”

Riverside Health officials said staff members have spent weeks participating in patient-flow exercises and interdisciplinary drills to prepare for opening day and ensure a smooth, coordinated care experience.

