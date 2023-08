FRANKLIN, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Artis Street that was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they cannot currently release information about the victims or how many there may be.

Virginia State Police and Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is also on scene of the incident.

Police say there is no immediate threat, but also no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.