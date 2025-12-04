Riverside Smithfield Hospital to bring care closer to Isle of Wight families

SMITHFIELD — When Riverside Smithfield Hospital opens its doors, local families won’t have to travel far for high-quality medical care.

Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Wooten said the new facility is a direct response to the community’s needs.

“Bringing health care here to them in a high-quality space is what they’ve been asking for,” Wooten said.

For years, many residents have had to travel up to 40 minutes to access emergency or specialized health care.

“People have traveled to get their health care. Some people have traveled 30, 40 minutes to get their health care,” Wooten said.

Set to open in January 2026, the 50-bed hospital will employ about 300 team members, including providers, nurses, and support staff.

The hospital’s emergency department will include 15 rooms, and the facility features an ICU, an operating room, and advanced tools to assist both staff and patients.

“We'll be able to take care of patients on ventilators, cardiac monitors, that higher acuity patient, and then get them ready to transition to a lower acuity care, which is our med-surg unit,” Wooten said.

The hospital will accept all insurance plans and has resources for patients who need financial assistance.

A unique feature, Wooten said, is that the hospital’s design was shaped by its frontline workers.

“We allowed team members to be a very active part of the design,” she said. “We looked at our other facilities to see what worked well, where we have opportunities, and really let frontline team members design the units and the rooms to make care more efficient for caregivers, as well as warm and welcoming for our patients.”

Tech upgrades will also set Riverside Smithfield apart, including MyChart Bedside, which allows patients and families to track their care through an app or view real-time updates on a TV in their room.

The hospital is also collaborating closely with area EMS agencies to reduce critical care travel time.

“We’re working very closely with our EMS. They’ve been great partners, and so they will now be able to bring our patients here more quickly,” Wooten said. “Seconds matter as it relates to care.”

The hospital’s mission, Wooten said, is simple: “Deliver compassionate, high-quality care right near home.”

Riverside Smithfield Hospital is set to open to the public in January 2026, promising peace of mind and access to critical, comprehensive care for the families of Isle of Wight County.

The community open house is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 19339 Benn's Grant Boulevard, Smithfield, VA 23430