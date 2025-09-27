Smithfield man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A Smithfield man died Saturday morning after a crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Benns Church Boulevard and South Church Street.

Investigators said the driver of a 2022 Honda Pilot, identified as 63-year-old James Norman Porter III of Smithfield, was traveling east on Benns Church Boulevard when he turned left into the path of a westbound 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Porter was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State police said neither speed nor alcohol was a contributing factor.

Next of kin has been notified. The crash remains under investigation.