Crews fighting large structure, brush fire in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews in Isle of Wight County are racing to contain a fast-moving brush and structure fire Sunday afternoon.

Isle of Wight County Fire Rescue said the flames are burning in the 16000 block of Bowling Green Road, prompting deputies to shut down several surrounding intersections. The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to avoid:

Bowling Green Road at Carroll Bridge Road

Bowling Green Road at Longview Drive

Longview Drive at Woodland Drive

Woodland Drive at Carroll Bridge Road

No injuries have been reported.

Derrah Getter with the News 3 First Warning Weather Team says the region is under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. because of gusty winds and low humidity. Winds have been gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour, and relative humidity has dropped to around 20%, creating dangerous fire-spread conditions.

Getter says it doesn’t take much to spark a fire in weather like this, and outdoor burning should be avoided, though its still unclear how this fire started.