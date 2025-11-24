Man who killed Aonesty Selby deemed incompetent for sentencing

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Aonesty Selby has been delayed after his defense team raised concerns about his mental capacity.

Family members of Selby filled the courtroom at the Isle of Wight Courthouse as they waited for the sentencing of Andarius McCleland.

McCleland pleaded guilty in July to shooting and killing Selby in January 2023.

In court Monday, his defense said McCleland wasn't ready for the sentencing because of his mental capacity, deeming him incompetent. The judge ordered an evaluation for competency, resulting in the sentencing being pushed back.

McCleland will be back in court on February 4, 2026 for a competency review and sentencing.

"There are honestly no words to say I'm feeling. We've been drug through this for almost three years," Amanda Mercer, Selby's mother, said this after the hearing was postponed. "So there's no words for the feeling that all of us feel."

Selby's family says they are tired of the back and forth and are ready for justice.

