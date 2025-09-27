Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning strike causes house fire in Cypress Creek neighborhood in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A lightning strike caused heavy damage to a home overnight Satuday in Smithfield, according to Isle of Wight Fire Rescue.

We're told Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department and Isle of Wight Fire Rescue responded to a home at 106 Lytham at 3:25 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Officials say the fire was bought under control at 5:40 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The occupant of the home was outside the house when crews arrived, and a dog was later found safe and returned her.

