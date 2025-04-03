Virginia Beach voters may decide future election system this fall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This fall, voters in Virginia Beach may have the opportunity to choose how they elect their leaders.

City officials are considering placing a referendum on November's ballot that would ask residents whether they want to keep the current voting system.

City leaders are discussing whether a referendum, voted on by the public, would reflect support for maintaining the current system.

The proposed referendum would present residents with two options.

The first option would ask voters if they wish to keep the existing “10-1” system. The second option would introduce a “7-3-1” system.

Under the 10-1 system, residents vote for one city representative from their district in addition to an at-large mayor.

The 7-3-1 system would allow voters to select one representative from their district, as well as three at-large city council members and an at-large mayor.

Political analysts suggest that the 7-3-1 system is a hybrid of different election systems.

“The 7-3-1 system mixes two approaches; however, those three at-large seats would dilute the votes of Virginia Beach residents who have chosen their representatives," Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst, said.

The 10-1 system was utilized in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Some city leaders, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, express support for the referendum and the importance of hearing from residents.

“People have had the experience of two elections under this system,” Dyer said. “Some like it, and some don’t. We owe it to the public to gather their input.”

Conversely, other city leaders argue for the retention of the 10-1 system, suggesting that it provides better representation for the city.

“Single-member districts were what the community asked for,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse. “So a return to at large is a return to where we came from."

State lawmakers must approve the referendum to amend the city charter and solidify the voting system.

However, progress has stalled due to legal challenges.

A referendum may help facilitate this process.

A public hearing regarding the referendum is scheduled for April 15, with the city council set to vote on the decision as early as May 6.