Rescue team from Virginia Beach helping Texas flood victims

KERRVILLE, TX — Eight members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department's Swiftwater Rescue Team are in Texas helping people impacted by devastating flooding.

The team of first responders left Virginia Beach on Sunday, July 6, and have been working in a search and recovery capacity since they arrived.

Battalion Chief Jeff Smith says the environment has made their job tough.

"The river itself caused significant damage along the shore on both sides with a large debris field. Mainly trees that have been pushed over are causing navigational issues for us," explained Smith.

He added other environmental issues they're dealing with include fast moving water from the Guadalupe River as well as wild animals along the shoreline.

Despite those challenges, Smith said one thing that stood out to him is the generosity his team has received from flooding victims.

"They're very welcoming. They have come together. They're pretty much providing a lot of material for us. They are providing food. We have shelter available," said Smith.

The rescue team is staying at a nearby hotel and will be in Texas until Sunday, July 13 or Monday, July 14.