5 sea turtle nests under close watch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Small sea turtle hatchlings will soon break out of their shells in Virginia Beach.

The Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge shared that there are five loggerhead sea turtle nests in Virginia Beach, all laid from Dam Neck Annex to False Cape State Park over the last two weeks.

Each nest has a cage placed over it to protect the future hatchlings from predators.

The refuge says the eggs will incubate for approximately 60 days.

Once the hatchlings are ready to emerge, volunteers will watch over several nests overnight to protect them as they make their trek to the ocean.