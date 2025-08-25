True Crime 757: Looking into retired Virginia Beach teacher Joseph Molineaux's history and alleged crimes

Retired Virginia Beach gym teacher Joseph Molineaux was arrested on the grounds of Kempsville High School earlier this year, allegedly with weapons in his car, and after police say he sent disturbing text messages to his mother about "mowing down the administration" at the school with an AK-47. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Police say they later found stores of child pornography in his home and loaded AK-style weapons. And a WTKR investigation uncovered that he retired in lieu of dismissal, after 24 years in the district, due to an incident where a student inadvertently saw a photo of Molineaux's genitals on the teacher's phone.

Further looks into his record with Virginia Beach City Public Schools shows decades of reprimands documented in letters in his file that indicate a history of concerns raised by administrators in the various schools he worked at in the district.

Now, he awaits trial on the trespassing and child pornography charges later this year.

