State police investigate shooting involving special agent and home invader

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach community is grappling with shock and sadness following a weekend shooting that occurred during a reported home break-in attempt.

An off-duty Virginia State Police special agent shot and killed a man during a confrontation at the agent's home Sunday morning, according to state police.

The preliminary investigation by VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation shows that 40-year-old John Gregory Connor went to the front door of the off-duty special agent's home in the Bay Colony neighborhood and attempted to break in.

A physical confrontation followed, resulting in the special agent shooting Connor with his service weapon, state police said. The agent attempted to provide medical aid, but Connor died from his injuries.

The special agent was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the altercation.

Richard James, a retired Norfolk police officer and criminal justice professor at Tidewater Community College, explained the legal framework surrounding the use of an off-duty weapon.

"The question is: Is your life in danger?" James said. "If someone is running away from you, then of course, there is no deadly force. If someone is approaching you with some kind of knife or weapon or whatever, that could be deadly force if they are coming towards you, because it only takes a matter of seconds before they reach you and harm you or kill you."

According to Virginia law and Department of Justice policy, conditions for using deadly force require:



The officer must have a reasonable belief that the suspect is dangerous and could harm the officer or someone else.

The officer is to issue a verbal warning to the suspect.

The officer's actions are to be reasonable given the circumstances.

Other reasonable options have been exhausted.

State police confirmed there was a confrontation, but have not disclosed whether the special agent identified his authority.

However, James noted that Virginia law provides protections to citizens defending themselves in their homes.

"You have the right to defend yourself as an everyday citizen against a deadly force, specifically if the deadly force is in your own home," James said.

State police said there was no known relationship between the special agent and Connor. The agent has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"That's standard policy across departments," James explained. "Once you have an officer that's involved in a shooting, you don't want them on the streets handling cases after a traumatic incident like that happens. You're setting them up to be liable to make mistakes."

State police say the investigation is ongoing.