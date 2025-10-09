Nami Nori sushi restaurant, with partner Pharrell, opening in Atlantic Park this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nami Nori, the New York City-based sushi bar and restaurant that boasts Pharrell as a partner, is opening a new location in Virginia Beach's Atlantic Park this weekend — a fitting establishment, given the meaning of its Japanese name in English, which translates to "surfing" or "wave riding."

The restaurant is located at 1892 Pacific Avenue and features on its menu open-style temaki, or open-style sushi rolls, signature rolls, tuna poke, and spicy crab dip — a Virginia Beach restaurant exclusive — in addition to cocktails, sake, beer, and wine at the bar.

Virginia Beach native and music mogul Pharrell Williams is a partner with Launchpad Hospitality, the group behind the restaurant project.

Nami Nori Atlantic Park features 84 seats, a private dining area, and an outdoor patio. A press release said the design has a "sleek, futuristic touch that plays off of Pharrell Williams' signature aesthetic."

Atlantic Park opened its surf park in August, and plans to include more than 10 acres of surfing, shopping, working, and live entertainment.

Nami Nori will open Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12 from 2-9 p.m., with regular hours beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5-10 p.m. They are also open for dinner on Thursdays, 5-10 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 5-11 p.m., and lunch on weekends from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.