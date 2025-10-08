Virginia Beach paramedic creates autism-friendly emergency kits for all city ambulances

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach paramedic and mother has developed specialized emergency kits to help first responders better serve residents with autism and sensory challenges during medical emergencies.

Bailey Hartley, who works for Virginia Beach EMS and has a 4-year-old autistic son, created the COLT Kit after recognizing a communication gap between first responders and patients with special needs. The kit is named after her son Colt.

"When I became a special needs mom I kind of noticed there was a communication gap between our first responders and treating patients," Hartley said.

Every ambulance serving Virginia Beach now carries one of these specially designed kits, which include noise-canceling headphones, sensory toys, sunglasses and communication charts. The tools are intended to comfort and calm patients during stressful emergency situations.

"I just noticed that gap but I wanted to bridge that for the community and to help our first responders and support them with the resources that they need," Hartley said.

The kits address the unique challenges faced by individuals with autism or sensory processing issues during emergencies. The combination of flashing lights, sirens and unfamiliar people entering their space can create overwhelming situations.

"Someone who may have a sensory issue on a day-to-basis, they can be overstimulated you add lights and sirens, and you add strangers coming into their home. You can augment that overstimulation for them," Hartley said.

Since launching two months ago, the COLT Kits have been deployed four to five times to assist Virginia Beach families. The EMS team is tracking which items are most frequently used to potentially expand the program.

"Been out for two months we recently deployed it. It's been about four or five times. We are tracking to see what items are being most used and we're excited to see it grow I think it will be a really good impact for those who needed though," Hartley said.

For Hartley, the project represents a personal mission to help her community while supporting fellow first responders.

"For me it's humbling and it's exciting. I didn't know anything about autism to be honest before I became a mom let alone how to be a good care provider to a patient with autism," Hartley said.

The COLT Kit initiative demonstrates how personal experience can drive meaningful change in emergency medical services, ensuring all Virginia Beach residents receive appropriate care during medical emergencies.