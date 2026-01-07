New child development center to be constructed at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a state-of-the-art child development center (CDC) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEB LC FS) on Tuesday.

The CDC is a pilot project and part of a $52 million initiative to boost critical infrastructure. This new facility will be able to serve up to 300 children, making it the largest CDC in Hampton Roads, according to a press release from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). The 41,000-square-foot facility is set to be constructed near the Rockwell Hall Gym.

“Readiness of our naval forces doesn’t begin at the pier or on the flightline.” NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros said. "It begins at home. Providing safe, reliable, and high-quality childcare is a cornerstone of a lethal and ready force."

U.S. Navy photo by David Todd A 3D printed model and interior renderings illustrate the new Child Development Center planned for Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

This CDC will care for children five years old and younger. The facility will be comprised of eight infant rooms, seven pre-toddler rooms, six toddler rooms and four preschool rooms. Five playgrounds will also be constructed at the CDC, according to NAVFAC.

Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Navy leadership and local community partners. Construction is set to officially begin in February — completion of this project is expected in 2028.