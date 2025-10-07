Contractor hired to renovate VB family's bathroom gets 30 years for raping 11-year-old girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A contractor was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to raping an 11-year-old girls on three separate occasions.

Ricardo Mejia was hired to renovate a family’s bathroom but instead committed crimes against the child on three different occasions. He was charged with three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, and for breaking into the home.

With a heavy accent that was difficult to understand at times, he addressed the court Tuesday before his sentencing to apologize.

“I know I am not the only one experiencing hard times,” said Mejia. "I’m sorry for the pain she is going through in this process."

A search warrant outlines how on Oct. 9, 2024 around 2:30 a.m., the parents heard noises coming from their 11-year-old daughter’s bedroom. The door was locked and they got a butter knife to force it open. Then, they saw a naked man climbing out of the window, the warrant says.

Court records state that Mejia is accused of climbing through the window on three occasions. He confirmed this during an interview with legal authorities.

Mejia said the first rape took place when the child's parents weren't home, multiple days before he was caught. The second and third times happened at night in the child's bedroom, according to court documents.

We previously interviewed Crime Analyst Richard James about this case.

“That that is a clear violation of trust for someone who clearly understands the layout of your home, how to get in your house, and how to get out of your home,” said James.