First Potbelly sandwich shop to open in Virginia Beach this month, offering first 50 customers free food

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Potbelly Sandwich Shop is set to open its first Southeast Virginia location on Jan. 20 at Fairfield Shopping Center.

Alongside its regular menu of sandwich and wraps, the new shop in the Kempsville area will also have a drive-thru for guests on the go.

“We’re proud to open our doors as the flagship Potbelly location in Virginia Beach,” general manager Austin Baker said. “Whether going through the drive-thru or sitting down to enjoy a meal with friends and family, our goal is to make Potbelly a go-to dining destination for Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads area.”

Its grand opening event is on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The first 50 customers in line that day will get free Potbelly for a year, and guests can play Plinko to win additional merchandise and prizes.

The shop will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.