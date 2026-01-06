18-year-old shot by Virginia Beach police pleads guilty to three charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old shot by a Virginia Beach police officer at a storage unit facility last June has pleaded guilty to three charges, according to court documents.

Shaun Marlar pleaded to two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and one count of brandishing a firearm.

On June 4, 2025 around 7:30 a.m. Virginia Beach Police officers arrived at a daycare center on Ferry Plantation Road following reports of a suspicious person. Officers were told Marlar had been pulling on vehicle door handles in the parking lot and the door of the daycare center.

Police said he had been doing this at a school on Honeygrove Road.

About an hour later, officers responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone at AAAA Self Storage on Honeygrove Road.

After arriving on scene, Marlar pointed what they believed to be to be a gun at them. It was eventually discovered to be a BB gun, documents show.

Both officers fired at Marlar, and he was hit once. He was hospitalized but has since recovered. Both officers were unharmed.

Marlar's sentencing has been set for March 3.