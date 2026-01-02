Photos show car crashed into Virginia Beach home - for the second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Photos sent to News 3 show a car that crashed directly into a Virginia Beach home.

The car appears to be bursting through the home's front door. The viewer who sent the photos lives on Summer Lake Lane.

The viewer told News 3 that this isn't the first time a car has crashed into his home. A traffic accident was reported to have taken place at this same address in May 2025, according to data from the City of Virginia Beach.

News 3 has sent a crew to the scene, check back for updates.